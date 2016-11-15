cookies
- Pop CultureMakeda's Cookies Reopens, Plans To Name Young Dolph's Favorite Cookie After HimMakeda's Cookies plans to rename its chocolate chip cookie after Young Dolph following the rapper's tragic murder.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBerner Unveils "Gotti" Tracklist Ft. Nas, Rick Ross, Future & MoreBerner shared the "GOTTI" tracklist with a stacked list of features. By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Dolph Showed Love To Cookie Place He Was Killed At 1 Week AgoYoung Dolph was a regular at Makeda's Cookies, the shop where he was shot and killed on Wednesday.By Alex Zidel
- StreetwearSupreme x Oreo Collab Already Selling For Insane Prices On eBayIt was only a matter of time.By Alexander Cole
- FoodOreo Announces Their Limited-Edition Fall FlavorOreo is bringing us Maple Syrup cookies this fall.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentIt's National Chocolate Chip Day & You Can Get Free CookiesIt's National Chocolate Chip Day! Here's how you can get free cookies. By Aida C.
- SocietyWendy's Revamps A Classic With Frosty Cookie SundaeJust in time for the summer. By Aron A.
- Food"Game Of Thrones" & Oreo Collaborate On Epic Limited-Edition CookiesIt's official. "Game Of Thrones" Oreos are on the way!By Alex Zidel
- Society"Game Of Thrones" Themed Oreos Are Coming SoonThe perfect snack for when the new season premieres.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWiz Khalifa Makes History & Releases A Song On An Oreo CookieWiz Khalifa is working with his son Sebastian on the new Oreo campaign.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Responds To Girl Scout "Money" Remix To Up Cookie Sales"I got girls in my troop, cookies to my roof. Money!"By Chantilly Post
- HNHH TVBerner Has Come A Long Way From Rolling "Bammer Weed" With Walgreens ReceiptsBerner joins us for the latest episode of "How To Roll."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentDwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Cheat Day Includes Cookies, Brownies & NetflixThe Rock's going IN on his cheat day. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyCalifornia Teen Bakes Grandfather's Ashes Into Cookies She Gave ClassmatesPolice in Davis, California are investigating an incident involving a disturbing tale of teens being fed cookies containing ashes. By hnhh
- MusicBerner Talks Growing Pains Of The Marijuana BusinessBerner's hustle has paid off, but it wasn't always smooth sailing. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyOreo Debuts Wasabi & Hot Chicken Wing Flavoured CookiesOreo cookies are upping the ante. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Treating Herself After Finding Out "Invasion Of Privacy" Went PlatinumCardi B's debut album just went platinum.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyCherry Cola Oreos & Two Other Flavors Introduced, Fans Must Vote For FavoritePiña Colada and Kettle Corn flavors are also available. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentGunna Says His Brother Ratted On Him The First Time He Got High On "How To Roll"Gunna breaks down getting caught the first time he got high. By Aron A.
- MusicA$AP Rocky Partners With Candy Retailer For “Ginger Bread Mob” Cookie KitA$AP Rocky is selling gingerbread cookie kits this Holiday season with all proceeds going to the ASAP Mob Foundation.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeOreo-Stuffed Chocolate Bars Are Coming to AmericaOur nation needed this.By hnhh