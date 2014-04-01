cinematic music group
- SongsCruch Calhoun Is "Tapped In" With Dave East & Dre Mac On New SongWhile these MCs hail from New York and New Jersey, this new track is a classic West Coast homage.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesAbby Jasmine Delivers Deluxe Edition Of "Who Cares?"Abby Jasmine adds four new tracks to her acclaimed sophomore effort.By Dre D.
- MusicNUSKI2SQUAD & Quando Rondo Ride Out On "Wheels Fall Off"15-year-old St. Louis emcee NUSKI2SQUAD links up with Quando Rondo for "Wheels Fall Off," the latest single off his upcoming Cinematic Music Group project "Lost Child."By Keenan Higgins
- Music VideosFlipp Dinero & Rich The Kid Have A Message For Club Creepers With Their "Looking At Me" Music VideoIn case you need tips on what to do when she's staring at you from across the club.By Keenan Higgins
- Music VideosLOWFi Shares Video For "Sacrifices" Off Their New "Legion" ProjectHNHH Premiere: The Charm City trio puts together a creative storyline for their new video. By Noah C
- ProfilesFlipp Dinero On How Joey Bada$$ Put Him On, Meeting DJ Khaled, & Drake's Co-Sign In "On The Come Up"Flipp Dinero speaks on Brooklyn, "Leave Me Alone," and his upcoming plans in "On The Come Up."By Alex Zidel
- NewsFlipp Dinero Drops Off New Song "Feelin Like"Flipp Dinero is back with his latest track, "Feelin Like."By Aron A.
- SongsKirk Knight Drops "Downtime"; Announces "IIWII" AlbumKirk Knight readies "IIWII."By Milca P.
- Original ContentFlipp Dinero: DJ Khaled's Newest Signee Talks "Leave Me Alone," Tory Lanez Advice & MoreINTERVIEW: Flipp Dinero chops it up about his hit song "Leave Me Alone," relationship with Joey Bada$$, his top 5 New York rappers and more.By Aron A.
- NewsMick Jenkins Delivers "Vampire In Brooklyn"Mick Jenkins comes through with a Halloween treat. By Aron A.
- NewsOn SomeFlipp Dinero keeps his momentum with "On Some."By Milca P.
- ReviewsJoey Badass' "All-Amerikkkan Badass" (Review)Joey Badass progresses his sound and gets political on "All-Amerikkkan Badass." By Patrick Lyons
- InterviewsG Herbo Talks Name Change, Signing To Cinematic & "Lord Knows" Collab With Joey Bada$$G Herbo talks his new situation with NYC label Cinematic and future collabs with labelmate Joey Bada$$. By Angus Walker
- Original ContentTop 5 Lil Herb & Lil Bibby CollabsIn honor of "Ballin' Like I'm Kobe," here are Lil Herb and Lil Bibby's top 5 collaborations. By Angus Walker
- NewsLil Herb Signs Deal With Cinematic Music Group19-year old Lil Herb signs a record deal.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsPro Era's Kirk Knight & Smokers Club Pres. Jonny Shipes Give Us Their 4/20 EssentialsKirk Knight and Jonny Shipes talk blunts, edibles, and doing dabs with Wiz Khalifa. By Angus Walker
- MixtapesThe Water[s]HNHH Premiere!! Download Mick Jenkin's "The Water[s]".By Rose Lilah
- NewsStream Smoke DZA's New "Dream.ZONE.Achieve" Album In FullSmoke DZA's new album "Dream.ZONE.Achieve" is now streaming.By hnhh