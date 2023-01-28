Cruch Calhoun and Dave East just returned with a new track “Tapped In” featuring Dre Mac. While all of these rappers hail from the West Coast, the instrumental on here throws it back to California classics. Moreover, this mix of energy makes for a track that is as smooth as it is biting.

LONG BEACH, CA – APRIL 29: Rapper Cruch Calhoun performs onstage during the Smokers Club Festival at The Queen Mary on April 29, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Furthermore, the song’s instrumental samples Dr. Dre’s iconic “F**k Wit Dre Day (And Everybody’s Celebratin’).” However, the soaring G-funk synths contrast well with some additional sharp drums featured on this new single. Though East and Calhoun are frequent collaborators, they had some special things to say about this track in particular.

“Dave and I are ‘Tapped In’ again and staying in tune,” Cruch expressed. “With ‘Tapped In’ I wanted to create a track where we could put our East Coast vibes on a West Coast classic.” Moreover, his next album Soul’d Out will drop on February 17th this year.

Meanwhile, the East Harlem MC spoke fondly of his working relationship with Calhoun. “I always love working with Cruch,” he stated. “‘Tapped In’ is the perfect blend of East Coast and West Coast music; and mixed with Kamillion’s production, perfectly blends the two sounds.”

However, the consistent nods to Harlem on this track are unsurprising. Dave East recently contributed to Godfather of Harlem‘s soundtrack with his song “DAMN.” Also, he even interpolated some classic Biggie lyrics to shout out the rest of New York.

Still, what did you think of Cruch Calhoun’s new track with Dave East, “Tapped In” featuring Dre Mac? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and check out some quotable lyrics from the single down below. Also, if you haven’t heard the song yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest quality releases in hip-hop and beyond.

Quotable Lyrics

Countin’ n***as pockets, well, put something in the pot then,

Get to actin’ wocky, you catch somethin’ out this Glock then,

Actin’ like they out here, but they ain’t never squeeze nothin’,

Luce got that broom stick, please don’t make him sweep somethin’