Charlize Theron
- Pop CultureCharlize Theron & Tom Hardy's "Mad Max" Beef Detailed In New BookAccording to the cast and crew, one fight became so aggressive that Theron later had a producer assigned to her at all times because she believed she needed "protection."By Erika Marie
- GossipCharlize Theron Thanks “Village Of Strong Black Women” Who Help Her Raise Her DaughtersTheron says that her Black friends aren’t afraid to “put her in her place.”By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesVin Diesel Teases Spinoff For Charlize Theron’s “Fast & Furious” CharacterA spin off Cipher movie maybe on the way according to Vin Diesel.By Kevin Goddard
- Movies"Fast And Furious 9" Scores $160 Million Opening Weekend InternationallyThe 9th film gets a nice start. By Karlton Jahmal
- BeefCharlize Theron's Stunt Double Details Her "Intense" Beef With Tom HardyCharlize Theron’s stunt double details the beef behind the scenes of "Mad Max: Fury Road."By Cole Blake
- MoviesNetflix Says "The Old Guard" Set To Become One Of Its Most-Viewed Films EverNetflix says Charlize Theron's "The Old Guard" is on pace to become one of it's most-watched films ever.By Cole Blake
- CrimeJay-Z, Rihanna, & Others Want 2010 Officer-Involved Case Of DJ Henry To Be ReopenedA few famous figures are linking up in hopes that they can bring justice to the family of Danroy "DJ" Henry.By Erika Marie
- Movies"Mad Max 5" To Begin Production This FallGeorge Miller will be returning to direct the "Mad Max: Fury Road" follow-up. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesThe First Trailer for New "Fast & Furious" Sequel "F9" Is HereThe whole gang's back for the latest installment in The Fast Saga, and we mean everyone!By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureCharlize Theron Is "Not Ashamed" To Discuss Her Mother Killing Her FatherThe killing was an act of self-defense. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureSeth Rogen & Seth MacFarlane Roast Charlize Theron At Award CeremonyThe two held nothing back.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureActress Charlize Theron Speaks On Her White Privilege"I obviously am a white person who benefited from my white privilege."By Aida C.
- MoviesSnoop Dogg Stars As Cousin It In Animated "The Addams Family" FilmGomez, Morticia, and the family are back.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentCharlize Theron Explains How She Was Hilariously Trolled By Rihanna On Her BirthdayRihanna's got jokes. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentCharlize Theron Condemns President Trump's Mockery Of Dr. Christine Blasey FordThe actress discussed Donald Trump's behavior in the context of the #MeToo movement. By hnhh
- EntertainmentNew "Gringo" Trailer Chronicles The Marijuana Drug TradeThe new "Gringo" trailer has us ready for the official release. By Chantilly Post