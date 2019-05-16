change
- TVNetflix's New Playback Speed Control Sparks Controversy With CreatorsNetflix is defending its decision. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsWashington NFL Team To Retire Name Monday: ReportWashington's NFL team will officially disown their team name on Monday.By Cole Blake
- SportsRussell Westbrook Has An Uplifting Message For The YouthRussell Westbrook has been steadily fighting against racial injustice.By Alexander Cole
- GramAmber Rose Switches Up Look With Long Blonde ManeAmber Rose shared some sultry shots of herself rocking a long blonde mane, switching it up from her usual buzz cut hairstyle.By Lynn S.
- SportsBeyonce Respectfully Changes Song Lyrics During Kobe Bryant Memorial: WatchBeyonce changes a couple questionable lyrics on “XO” while performing at Kobe’s memorial. By Kevin Goddard
- TV"The Mandalorian" Creator Jon Favreau Had Baby Yoda's Voice ChangedHe really put the "baby" in "Baby Yoda."By Lynn S.
- BasketballMeek Mill, Usher, & More Support Petition To Change NBA Logo To Kobe BryantSeveral celebrities & artists are in support of NBA changing the logo to honor Kobe Bryant.By Kevin Goddard
- BasketballBoosie Badazz Says NBA Should Change Logo To Honor Kobe Bryant"It's only right that the NBA take Jerry West off the logo and put Kobe Bryant on the logo, man" - Boosie.By Kevin Goddard
- TechApple Maybe Changing Size Of iPhone Next Year: ReportApple maybe going with a bigger & smaller screen size for their next iPhone series.By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsCassie Ventura Shares "Bittersweet" Moment Looking At Old Pictures Of HerselfShe said she feels sad for the girl she was two years ago.By Erika Marie
- AnticsAubrey O’Day Claims Flight Attendant Made Her Take Off Her Top On PlaneAubrey O'Day is accusing an American Airlines attendant of forcing her to change in front of everyone on plane.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosKehlani & Arin Ray Double Up With "Change" Music VideoKehlani and Arin Ray return to share the screen.By Milca P.
- NewsArin Ray & Kehlani Link For New Single "Change"Stream Kehlani and Arin Ray's latest beat. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyNearly $1 Million Is Left In Airport TSA Bins Every YearTake your time retrieving your bins in TSA... You're probably leaving some change behind.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyMeek Mill & REFORM Take First Major Legislative Action For Probation ReformMeek Mill and REFORM alliance take the first steps towards shifting the system.By Aron A.
- MusicDave East Shares Throwback Pic Of Old Prison ID CardDave East hasn't forgotten his past. By Mitch Findlay