central park
- CrimeJewish Man Assaulted In New York, Attacker Yells "Kanye 2024"The victim was walking around Central Park when a sly-spewing individual attacked him from behind.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeAsian Man Sucker Punched In Vicious Racist AttackThe attack is yet another one against an Asian person in New York City. By hnhh
- CrimeAmy Cooper Made 2nd 911 Call Falsely Accusing Black Bird-Watcher Of Assault Amy Cooper, the white woman who called the police on a Black man for birdwatching in Central Park, has been charged in the incident. By Aron A.
- RandomWhite Woman Pretends To Be In Distress, Calls Police On Black Man In Viral VideoA white woman named Amy Cooper was asked by Christian Cooper (no relation) to leash her dog. She then became upset and called the police, telling them that she was being threatened by an African-American man in the park.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentLinda Fairstein Faces First Hit From "When They See Us" BacklashThe "Central Park Five" attorney is beginning to experience backlash. By Aida C.
- MusicBTS, Chance The Rapper & Ciara Headline "Good Morning America" Concert SeriesGood Morning America lured a good number of "global superstars" to join in their Summer concert series.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Spotted Together After Breakup RumorsKatie Holmes and Jamie Foxx may still be an item.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentAva DuVernay Announces Netflix Series About Wrongly Convicted Central Park FiveThe four-part series will cover the controversial case and is told from the perspectives of the five teens involved.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B, The Weeknd, & Shawn Mendes To Headline Global Citizen FestCardi B, The Weeknd, and Sean Mendes have been confirmed for the Global Citizen Fest. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCamila Cabello Proves She's A Star During "GMA" Park PerformanceCamila Cabello never disappoints. By Chantilly Post
- MusicG-Eazy & Halsey Were Working On New Music A Few Days Before Break UpG-Eazy revealed he was working on music with Halsey before they broke up.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B, Nas, Big Sean & More To Perform At ONE Musicfest 2018ONE Musicfest returns for 2018 with some big names. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicApple Orders "Central Park" Series By "Bob's Burgers" CreatorsApple unveils more big plans. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDJ Khaled Enjoys Time With Family In New York CityDJ Khaled spends some quality time.By Matt F
- BeefNicki Minaj On Taylor Swift: "We're All Good"Nicki Minaj says her "beef" with Taylor Swift is no more.By Danny Schwartz