censorship
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar's Censorship Of "Po-Po" Line At Super Bowl Is A Painful ReminderDuring the star-studded Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, Kendrick Lamar didn’t rap the infamous “Alright” line, “we hate po-po,” and the brief silence from that moment was deafening.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan Addresses COVID-19 Vaccine Controversy Surrounding His PodcastJoe Rogan addresses some of the recent concerns surrounding his podcast in a new video.By Rose Lilah
- GramMadonna Calls Out Instagram For Deleting Photo Of Exposed NippleShe argued that nipples are what "nourishes the baby" and says women's backsides are "never censored anywhere."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBlack TikTok User Calls Out App For Censoring Pro Black ContentThe user pointed out the unfair treatment of Black creators versus White creators. By Madusa S.
- MusicTory Lanez Airs Out DSPs For Censoring The Release Of "PLAYBOY"Tory Lanez speaks out against the streaming services that aren't displaying 'PLAYBOY' on their home pages and editorial playlists.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicTrump Complains About Censorship In Farewell AddressTrump avoids mentioning Joe Biden when wishing the next administration luck on the next four years.By Aron A.
- MusicWillie D Calls Out David Geffen For Refusing To Distribute Geto Boys' Album In 92Geto Boys member Willie D appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience and shared his experiences with censorship and the iconic We Can't Be Stopped album cover. By Deja Goode
- TechJoe Rogan Responds To Spotify Employees Over Censorship RumorsThe popular podcast host responded to criticisms from Spotify employees.By Isaiah Cane
- Pop CultureSpotify Employees Threaten Strike & Protests If Joe Rogan Podcast Isn’t Censored: ReportJoe Rogan is becoming Spotify's $100m problem. By Dre D.
- Pop CultureMiley Cyrus Exposes Her Nipples On InstagramMiley Cyrus is a free spirit.By Alex Zidel
- TVSouth Park Has Been Banned On Chinese Internet Due To Last Week's EpisodeThe episode mocked the Chinese government's censorship...By Noah C
- MusicCouncilwoman Wants Profane Rap Removed From Radio Airwaves During The DayShe wants to make sure kids don't hear vulgar lyrics.By Erika Marie
- MixtapesDigga D Rises From UK Drill Censorship To Release "Double Tap Diaries"Digga D leverages the momentum he garnered with "No Diet."By Devin Ch
- MusicThe Game Calls Out Instagram For Removing Tomi Lahren DissThe Game throws up his middle fingers after his Tomi Lahren post was taken down.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyTumblr Users Are Leaving In Droves Since The Ban On "Adult Content"Tumblr's usership is down 30% since banning adult content.By Devin Ch