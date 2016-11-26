caribbean
- GramKim Kardashian Rings In 40th Birthday With Sexy Bikini Beach PhotosShe also shared how her family recreated her previous birthday celebrations.By Erika Marie
- GossipKylie Jenner Drops $10K Per Night For Luxury Vacation: ReportKylie Jenner, her daughter Stormi, and a few of the cosmetic mogul's friends are enjoying the sun and sand in the Caribbean.By Erika Marie
- RandomLeonardo DiCaprio Ditches Vacation To Help Rescue Man Who Fell OverboardThe man had been treading water for 11 hours.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAdele Debuts Her Banging New Beach Body While Vacationing In The CaribbeanHello, Adele!By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureCardi B Vs. Gina Rodriguez: Twitter Debates Who Can Say The N-WordWhy can Cardi B say the n-word, but Gina Rodriguez can't? By Sandra E
- MusicFat Joe Claims "All Music Is African" & Says Caribbean Latinos Are BlackThe Bronx rapper shared his thoughts with Ebro Darden.By Erika Marie
- SocietyCoca-Cola Heir Arrested In Caribbean After Police Discover $1.3M In Cannabis On PJAlkiviades “Alki” David was arrested in St. Kitts after 5000 cannabis plants were discovered on his private jet.By Aron A.
- SongsPopcaan Shares "Level Up" SinglePopcaan continues his onslaught of singles.By Milca P.
- MusicLil Kim, Mya, & Chilli Are Sizzling In Trinidad For The Carnival Festival In The CaribbeanIn addition to turning up, the ladies may have also been filming their new VH1 show.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosPopcaan Rolls Through With Vibrant "Wine For Me" VisualsNew visuals from Poppy.By Milca P.
- MusicNicki Minaj Working On Ways To Assist Trinidad Amid Disastrous FloodNicki Minaj updates her fans on what's happening in her home country, Trinidad. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyTropical Storm Florence Expected To Turn Into HurricaneThe National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Florence will soon be a hurricane.By Milca P.
- NewsPopcaan Drops Off Your Summer Soundtrack With "Body So Good"Popcaan drops off the feel good "Body So Good."By Milca P.
- MusicDiplo On Accusations Of Cultural Appropriation: "My Intentions Are Always Great"Diplo sets the record straight on his "intentions" with music.By Chantilly Post
- NewsKent Jones Releases New Caribbean Style Dance Record "Merengue"Listen to a new single from We The Best artist Kent Jones called "Merengue."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicNas Talks New Album, Tupac's Legacy In New InterviewThe "Illmatic" emcee dishes on several topics.By Matt F
- MusicWale Spars With Critic Anthony Fantano After He Bashes "Shine"Wale laid into the YouTube critic for describing the track "My Love" as a Caribbean knockoff, as he says the song is inspired by his native Nigeria. By Angus Walker
- MusicLil Wayne Skips Concert In Curaçao, Denies Reports Of SeizureLil Wayne skips his headlining performance at SummerFall in Curaçao. His team denies that the no show was due to a seizure, as suggested by the concert's organizers. By Angus Walker