burger king
- Pop CultureDaBaby Says He Charges $200K Per Club Appearance, Reveals Burger King Meal Fell Through Due To DramaThe controversial rapper confirmed that Dua Lipa's "Levitating (Remix)" is the feature he collected the biggest bag on.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralDavid Spade Surprises Viral Burger King Employee With $5KThe "Grown Ups" star donated to a Burger King employee who went viral for working every day for 27 years.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBurger King Sued Over Exaggerated Menu Items, "Misleading" CustomersBurger King is in some hot water.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeBurger King Employee Shot Dead At 16 In A Robbery She Helped PlanBurger King employee Niesha Harris-Brazell was accidentally killed in a botched robbery that she helped stage.By Brianna Lawson
- RandomBurger King’s Celebrity Meal Line-Up Includes Nelly, Anitta, & Lil HuddyBurger King’s new celebrity “Keep It Real” meals are aimed to promote their ban on 120 artificial ingredients.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsBurger King Sign Goes Viral After Announcing "All" Employees QuitThe Nebraska-based workers rearranged the sign to write "WE ALL QUIT."By Yoni Yardeni
- Pop CultureBurger King Takes Subliminal Shots At Chic-Fil-A With New Chicken SandwichIn honor of pride month, Burger King drops a new chicken sandwich, and takes a jab at Chic-Fil-A in the process.By Kevin Quinitchett
- CrimeWoman Climbs In Burger King Drive-Thru Window & Starts Shooting At Employees: ReportAfter waiting too long in Burger King's drive-thru, a Memphis woman reportedly reached into the drive-thru window and starting shooting at the restuarant's employees.By Joshua Robinson
- FoodBurger King Responds To Backlash From "Women Belong In The Kitchen" TweetBurger King swung and missed with its controversial International Women's Day tweet.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Seemingly Finesses Burger King With Halfhearted Brand TweetEarlier today, Lil Wayne sent out one of the most lackadaisical branded tweets of all time.By Joshua Robinson
- Antics50 Cent Hands Out $30K In Cash To Burger King Employees In Queens50 Cent doles out $30K in cash to Burger King employees in Queens alongside Jay Mazini. By Aron A.
- FoodBurger King Debuts Vegan Sausage Breakfast Sandwich You Can Try For FreeThe burger chain is adding another plant-based option to their menu. By Madusa S.
- FoodBurger King To Offer Free Kids Meals Amid School ClosuresBurger King will offering free kids meals to families who rely on school lunches to feed their children, as schools shut down nationwide in response to the coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.
- FoodWendy's Shades Burger King Over New BurgerBurger King's testing out a French Fry burger and Wendy's believes that's already an upgrade from their beef patties.By Aron A.
- FoodBurger King's New "Moldy Whopper" Ad Is Both Educational & DisgustingShowing what a 34-day-old Whopper should look like, Burger King got gross and did the most for their latest food ad campaign.By Keenan Higgins
- FoodBurger King Offers Free Whoppers For Pictures Of Your Ex This Valentine's DayLet your exes know their worth this Valentine's Day.By Aron A.