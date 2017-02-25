beat battle
- MusicCharlamagne Challenges Scott Storch Over Dr. Dre CreditsScott Storch defends his right to play co-production credits, acknowledges post-battle dynamic with Mannie Fresh, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDJ Premier Originally Wanted To Battle Dr. DreFollowing his triumphant battle with the RZA, DJ Premier hit up Sway's Universe to reflect on his original desire to battle Dr. Dre. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRZA & DJ Premier Battle It Out On Instagram Live: WatchRZA and DJ Premier battled it out over Instagram live on Saturday as part of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's "Verzuz" series. By Lynn S.
- MusicSwizz Beats Pushes Back Teddy Riley Vs. Babyface ClashSwizz Beatz assures fans that the battle between Teddy Riley and Babyface will happen soon.By Aron A.
- MusicScott Storch & T-Pain Are Having A Beat Battle TonightScott Storch and T-Pain will face off in an IG Live beat battle tonight, though some have already speculated a bloodbath will ensue. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAlchemist Believes Madlib Would "Destroy" Him In Beat BattleIf you were looking for a beat battle between Madlib and Alchemist, you're out of luck.By Aron A.
- MusicBoi-1da & Hit-Boy Having Epic Beat Battle TonightTonight, Boi-1da and Hit-Boy are all set to square off in "The Beat Battle You Don't Want To Miss." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSwizz Beatz Reveals Why Nas, JAY-Z, Jadakiss & DMX "Posse Cut" Was Left Off "Poison"The posse cut of the century has been heard in CDQ by no more than 50 people.By Devin Ch
- MusicSwizz Beatz Taunts Timbaland With Insane Lil Wayne Driven BangerSwizz Beatz is still actively seeking the smoke. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSwizz Beatz & Timbaland Want To Bring Their Beat Battle On TourSwizz Beatz and Timbo are considering a "beat battle" tour.By Aron A.
- MusicSwizz Beatz & Timbaland Engage In Long Anticipated "Beat Battle"Peep the footage of last night's beat battle between Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKendrick Lamar Speaks On The Upcoming Swizz Beatz x Timbaland Beat BattleHear what K.Dot had to say about the upcoming Swizz Beatz x Timbaland beat battle.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicSwizz Beatz, Timbaland Warm Up For Beat Battle On InstagramSwizz Beatz and Timbaland prapare to go head to head. By Q. K. W.
- MusicTimbaland & Swizz Beatz Will Officially Face Off In A Beat BattleClash of the titans. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentOur Top 6 Dream Beat Battles: Lex Luger vs. Southside, Metro vs. Mustard & MoreHere are the producers we'd most like to see battle each other, for the culture. By Angus Walker
- ProfilesBehind The Beat: DP BeatsMeet DP Beats, the enigmatic producer whose oft-underrated work is inextricably linked to some of today's biggest rap stars. By Narsimha Chintaluri
- MusicLex Luger Confirms Beat Battle Against Southside "Coming Soon"The battle is back on.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicSouthside & Lex Luger Continue To Clash On Social MediaThe beat battle is off, for now.By Trevor Smith
- MusicSouthside Responds To Lex Luger's Beat Battle ChallengeSouthside proposes $100,000 beat battle between him, Luger, Sonny Digital, & Metro Boomin.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicSwizz Beatz Debuts Unreleased DMX Song With Jay Z, Nas & Jadakiss During Beat Battle With Just BlazeSwizz Beatz is sitting on a monster record with Jay Z, Nas, DMX, & Jadakiss. By Kevin Goddard