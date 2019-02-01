atl
- MoviesTI Reveals He Almost Got Fired From "ATL" In His Third Day On SetHe opens up on the conversation that led him to take the role more seriously.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsNoodah05 Recruits Hunxho For Valentine's Day Anthem "Pretty Girls Don't Cry"The song caters to the ladies.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureLauren London's 7 Best FilmsDiscover Lauren London's top movie roles and her impact on film in our latest cinematic deep dive.By Rain Adams
- TVLauren London Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress Worth?Unearth the journey of Lauren London, an huge net worth tale of talent, tenacity, and philanthropic dedication.By Jake Skudder
- MusicT.I. Shows Off Roller Skating Skills, Channeling "ATL" CharacterT.I. may have played a talented roller skater in "ATL," but the rapper appears to actually have some pretty decent skills in the rink.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Turned Down T.I.'s Role In "ATL"The world works in mysterious ways.By James Jones
- Pop CultureLauren London's Best MoviesA look into Lauren London's iconic movies!By Ferri Trust
- Pop CultureWatch The Trailer For "ATL 2: The Homecoming" Starring T.I. & Lauren London"ATL 2: The Homecoming," the sequel to the cult classic, "ATL" arrives 15 years later. By Kyesha Jennings
- MusicLil Xan Posts Tribute To 6 Dogs: "Rest In Peace To A Real Legend"In response to the death of Atlanta rapper 6 Dogs, Lil Xan decided to send out a tribute to his fallen friend. By Keenan Higgins
- Music VideosLil Gotit & Future Live It Up In Their Video For "What It Was"Atlanta rap stars Lil Gotit and Future throw it up for fast cars and fly women in the music video for their collaborative track "What It Was."By Keenan Higgins
- GramOffset To Host Livestream Concert With Young Thug To Benefit ATL Food BanksRich The Kid and Saint JHN are also set to perform. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicOffset Finally Settles $210K Tax Lien In Georgia: ReportOffset and the IRS have finally settled things.By Chantilly Post
- MusicT.I. Names His Mt. Rushmore Of Atlanta Rappers: "I'm Up There!"He named enough artists for nearly three Mt. Rushmores.By Erika Marie
- MoviesJason Weaver Turned Down $2 Million "The Lion King" Offer In 1994 For Royalty DealHis mother negotiated a deal that he's still eating off of today.By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePaul Mooney Hospitalized After Richard Pryor Jr. Allegations, Atlanta Show CancelledPaul Mooney cancelled for health reasons. By Aida C.
- MusicRay J & Nick Cannon Get Involved In 50 Cent's Beef With Jackie LongIt's a whole mess.By Erika Marie
- MusicPastor Troy Reacts To T.I., Ludacris & Jeezy Photo: "Put Some Respect On My Name"He's asking for recognition.By Zaynab
- MusicA$AP Rocky Rides For 21 Savage, Whether Atlanta Or LondonWhether London or Atlanta, A$AP Rocky has love for 21 Savage.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDiddy Has Father/Son Bonding At Strip Club With Justin & QuincyHe's back!By Chantilly Post