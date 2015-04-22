amy schumer
- Pop CultureAmy Schumer Reveals Another Joke She Wasn't Allowed To Use At The OscarsAmy Schumer performed another joke she wasn't allowed to say at the Oscars.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAmy Schumer Says She's "Triggered & Traumatized" By Will Smith Slapping Chris RockAmy Schumer says she's "triggered and traumatized" by Will Smith's "disturbing" actions at the Oscars. By Aron A.
- TVRegina Hall, Amy Schumer & Wanda Sykes To Host 2022 OscarsA trio of women will be hosting this year's Oscars.
By Jordan Schenkman
- RandomAmy Schumer Son's Name Sounded Like "Genital" So She Changed ItAmy Schumer revealed she's updated her son's name, following the realization it sounded awfully similar to "genital."By Emani Bell
- MoviesQuentin Tarantino Nearly Made A Luke Cage Movie With Laurence FishburneQuentin Tarantino was close to venturing into the superhero realm for his second film.By Cole Blake
- RandomTrina & Marilyn Monroe Lookalike Debate Sparks Wild Celebrity ComparisonsWho are two unlikely stars that you think favor one another?By Erika Marie
- MusicAmy Schumer Wants Chance The Rapper & Others To "#BoycottWendys"Schumer says that Wendy's refuses to protect female farmworkers from sexual assault in the fields.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentAmy Schumer On Husband's Autism Diagnosis: Don't "Be Afraid Of That Stigma"Amy explains why she came forward with her husband's diagnosis. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Amy Schumer: Growing" Netflix Special Hilariously Tackles Marriage & PregnancyThe comedian's latest special will be released on March 19.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentLa La Anthony Has Us Seriously Thinking She's PregnantLa La & Carmelo Anthony may be expecting baby number two.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentNick Cannon Digs Up Homophobic Tweets By Female ComediansHe is pointing out double standards.By Zaynab
- MusicPetition Asking Maroon 5 To Drop Out Of The Super Bowl Has Nearly 40,000 SignaturesWill Maroon 5 step down?By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsDiddy & Charlamagne Tha God Endorse Amy Schumer Calling Out NFL Supporters"Stand up for your brothers and sisters of color."By Zaynab
- SocietyAmy Schumer & Emily Ratajkowski Arrested During Kavanaugh ProtestsAmy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were among those arrested during the Kavanaugh protests.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentOprah, Chadwick Boseman, & More Sign Open Letter Fighting Gender InequalityThe letter features over 140 signatures. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentAmy Schumer Combines "Sex And The City" & "The Handmaid's Tale" On SNLThis is an interesting twist.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentAmy Schumer Hospitalized For Kidney Infection Amid Press Tour For New FilmThe comedienne is recovering after receiving immediate medical attention. By David Saric
- SocietyChance The Rapper Is "With Mo'Nique" Amid Netflix ControversyChance the Rapper voices solidarity with Mo'nique.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentMo'nique Claps Back At Charlamagne Tha God On Breakfast ClubMo'nique bites back after being branded "Donkey of the Day", squares off with Charlamagne tha God live on the Breakast Club.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentAmy Schumer On Aziz Ansari's Sexual Assault Allegation: "I Really Feel For The Woman"Amy Schumer may call Aziz Ansari her friend, but she doesn't defend his actions.By Chantilly Post
- LifeAmy Schumer Gets Kidnapped In South America In "Snatched" Red Band TrailerCheck out the red band trailer for "Snatched" starring Amy Schumer.By hnhh
- NewsAmy Schumer Throws A Guy Out Of Her Show For Yelling "Show Us Your T*TS"Amy Schumer roasts a heckler before having him thrown out.By Kyle Rooney
- NewsAmy Schumer Falls On Her Face In Front Of Kanye West & Kim KardashianComedian Amy Schumer meets Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with her face firmly planted in the ground.By Rose Lilah