- CrimeMexico Kidnapping: 2 Americans Dead, 2 Found AliveOfficials confirmed two of the four Americans kidnapped in Mexico last week have died and the other two have returned to the U.S.By Aron A.
- PoliticsJoe Biden Believes That "10-15 Percent" Of Americans Are "Just Not Very Good People"While he was commenting on Trump, Biden suggested that there are "anywhere from 10 to 15 percent" of Americans who are "just not very good people."By Lynn S.
- RandomCDC Warns Americans It Expects Coronavirus To Spread In U.S.Health authorities expect Coronavirus to spread within the U.S.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureZazie Beetz Reveals She Prefers "A Cat Wash" Over Showering, Fans ReactPeople have thoughts on Zazie Beetz beauty routine. By Chantilly Post
- SportsMajority Of America Is Rooting For Raptors Over The WarriorsLooks like the country is fed up of the Warriors dominance.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Finale: Millions Of Americans Might Skip Work After Broadcast"Game of Thrones'" Season 8 finale has the potential to cause upheaval in the American workforce.By Devin Ch
- SocietyCollege Study Reveals: Almost Half Of Students Couldn't Afford Food In 201817% of students that were surveyed say they have dealt with homelessness at some point in their academic careers.By Devin Ch
- SocietyNew Study Reveals 57% Of Americans Believe Donald Trump Is A RacistTrump cannot seem to shake the public's negative perception of him. By David Saric
- SocietyIvanka Trump Slammed For "All Americans" Matter TweetOut of all the months to make such a senseless comment. By Chantilly Post
- MusicAmericans Set New Record By Streaming 8.3 Billion Songs In One WeekStreaming music reaches a new all-time high in the U.S.By Matt F
- MusicAkon Believes Donald Trump Has Made Him & Other Americans TargetsAkon believes Trumps' new immigration ban has put big targets on him & other celebs.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyIn 2016, There Are More LGBT-Identifying Americans Than Ever BeforeSeemingly due to an increasingly tolerant society, more Americans are identifying as LGBT than ever before. By Angus Walker