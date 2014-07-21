all day
- SneakersNike Air Max Plus Drift “All Day” Officially RevealedShine bright in this new Air Max Drift.By Ben Atkinson
- MusicKanye West Recalls Kobe Bryant's First Reaction To Hearing "All Day"Kanye told the Miami Sunday Service crowd.By Noah C
- SongsAllan Kingdom Is At The Top Of His Game On "Energized"Allan Kingdom brings weekend vibes with "Energized."By Milca P.
- PoliticsFilm Director Steve McQueen Explains Kanye West's Recent Antics: "He Wants To Be Free"Steve McQueen tried to break down Kanye West's antics for a better understanding. By Chantilly Post
- NewsOn The Come Up: Allan KingdomAllan Kingdom is On The Come Up.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosWatch Kanye West's Full "All Day" Video As Captured From The L.A. ScreeningWatch footage of Kanye West's "All Day" video screening in L.A.By Trevor Smith
- NewsKanye West & Vic Mensa Put On Surprise Performance At Chance The Rapper's "Open Mike" EventKanye West and Vic Mensa performed a surprise set for students at Chance The Rapper's "Open Mike" Night.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAll Day (Freestyle)Fat Trel shares an "All Day" freestyle.By Trevor Smith
- NewsAll Day (Remix)The full version of Kanye West's "All Day" remix with Kendrick Lamar has arrived.By Trevor Smith
- NewsListen To Kendrick Lamar's Full Verse On Kanye West's "All Day" RemixListen to Kendrick Lamar's full verse on the "All Day" remix. By Angus Walker
- Editor's PickIs Kendrick Lamar Featured On Kanye West’s “All Day” Remix?Take a listen to a snippet of a possible Kendrick Lamar remix to "All Day".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFrench Montana Talks Kanye West's "All Day" & The KardashiansFrench Montana sits down with Power 106's Justin Cruz.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBTS: Kanye West In Studio Creating "All Day" With DiddyWatch Kanye and Diddy chop it up on the studio while working on "All Day."By Rose Lilah
- NewsKanye West Premiered His "All Day" Video In Paris [Update: Watch Footage Of The Full Video]Watch clips from Kanye West's "All Day" which he debuted during Paris Fashion week.By Trevor Smith
- NewsLionel Richie Disapproves Of Kanye West's "All Day" PerformanceLionel Richie disapproves of Kanye's use of the N-word at the Brit Awards.By Angus Walker
- NewsGo Backstage Before Kanye West's "All Day" Performance At The 2015 Brit AwardsWatch the moments leading up to Kanye West's explosive performance of "All Day" at the 2015 Brit Awards. By Angus Walker
- NewsVic Mensa Responds To Oasis Singer Liam Gallagher's Kanye West InsultsVic Mensa goes after Oasis's Liam Gallagher after his disparaging remarks on Kanye's performance at the Brit awards.By Angus Walker
- NewsVelous Speaks On Co-Producing Kanye West's "All Day"Coke Boys' Velous explains how he and French Montana produced Kanye West's "All Day."By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentWhat Kanye West's 3 New Songs Tell Us About His AlbumWe break down "Only One," "Wolves" and "All Day" and see what hints they hold about Kanye West's upcoming album.By Patrick Lyons
- Editor's PickKanye West Debuted "All Day" Live At The 2015 Brit AwardsWatch the 2015 Brit Awards live, with performances from Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Madonna, Kanye West & more.By Rose Lilah
- NewsListen To A Snippet Of Kanye West's Upcoming Single, "All Day" [Update: Long Snippet Surfaces]What appears to be a low quality snippet of Kanye West's forthcoming single, "All Day" has surfaced online.By Trevor Smith
- NewsKanye West Speaks On Drake, New Single "All Day", Marrying Kim Kardashian & MoreKanye West speaks on his new music, Drake's current spot in the game, marrying Kim Kardashian and more with GQ.By Rose Lilah