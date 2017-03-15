adam driver
- Pop CultureAdam Driver Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?Embark on Adam Driver's artistic journey from the Marines to acclaimed Hollywood roles, establishing a profound acting legacy.By Rain Adams
- MoviesGucci Family Apparently Hates Lady Gaga & Adam Driver's "House Of Gucci"The Gucci's aren't happy with the way certain members were portrayed on the big screen, but director Ridley Scott clapped back.By Erika Marie
- Movies"Annette" Director Says Rihanna Almost Starred Opposite Adam DriverRihanna had a role written specifically for her in the new film, "Annette."By Cole Blake
- MoviesAdam Driver & Lady Gaga Become Famed Couple In "House Of Gucci" TrailerAdam Driver and Lady Gaga become Mr. and Mrs. Gucci in the first trailer for the upcoming film.By Joe Abrams
- TVAdam Driver Returns To "SNL" As Kylo Ren For Another "Undercover Boss""Let's intern."By Cole Blake
- MoviesJoaquin Phoenix Pays Tribute To Heath Ledger In SAG Awards Acceptance SpeechJoaquin gives credit where it's due.By Milca P.
- MoviesThe "Ben Solo Challenge" Hits The Internet & Fan Reenact "Rise of Skywalker" SceneAdam Driver is a bright spot in the film. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesAdam Driver Doesn't Think Kylo Ren Needs Redemption In "Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker"The Dark Side reigns By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Says Oliver Stone Calling Him A "Horrible" Actor Built "Toughness"Stone told him he was a "slave to television."By Erika Marie
- Movies"Star Wars" Movies Are Going On Hiatus After "Rise Of Skywalker"The end of an era. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Dead Don't Die" Trailer Sees Selena Gomez, Danny Glover, RZA & More Handle ZombiesThis zombie movie looks promising. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesSelena Gomez Casted In Zombie Movie "The Dead Don't Die"RZA, Adam Driver and Iggy Pop have also been cast.By Alex Zidel
- GamingAdam Driver, Pete Davidson, & Kyle Mooney Fail At "Fortnite" In "SNL" SkitPlaying "Fortnite" with a middle-aged man might look something like this.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicKanye West Proudly Rocks His MAGA Hat In "Saturday Night Live" Promo With Adam DriverKanye West will be the musical guest on the "Saturday Night Live" season premiere.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentSpike Lee’s "BlacKkKlansman" Debuts With $10.8 Million Opening WeekendSpike Lee's film will turn a nice profit. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDonald Glover Puts Kylo Ren Over Darth Vader & Tupac Over Biggie and Jay-ZGlover doesn't think 'Pac was a better rapper, but his cultural significance won the debate. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentSpike Lee & Jordan Peele Drop The First Trailer For "BlacKkKlansman"Peep the debut trailer for the latest Spike Lee joint. By Matthew Parizot
- MoviesRihanna Will Star Alongside Adam Driver In Upcoming Movie “Annette”Amazon Studios just bought the rights.By hnhh