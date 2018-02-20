ace of spades
- Original ContentJay-Z Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rap LegendExplore Jay-Z's incredible journey to a $2.5 billion net worth in 2024, including his music career, business ventures, and philanthropy.By Jake Skudder
- MusicGunna Receives Celebration Gift For His Album Being Certified GoldGunna is definitely poppin' champagne to celebrate the achievement.By Tallie Spencer
- LifeNYPD Officers Charged With Stealing JAY-Z's Ace Of Spades ChampagneThree NYPD officers have been charged with stealing $2,900 worth of JAY-Z’s Ace of Spades champagne.By Cole Blake
- MusicO.T. Genasis Gets A $150K Bottle Of Champagne$150k for a bottle of champagne sounds a tad bit expensive.By James Jones
- MusicA$AP Rocky Jokes About Being Confronted By Jay-Z Over Cristal, Ace Of Spades BarsEarly in his career, Rocky dropped a line about the champagne brands, but he now says he didn't know at the time that Hov owned Ace.By Erika Marie
- MusicJay-Z Opens Up About His Thriving Business EmpireJay-Z opens up about two of his recent business dealings, revealing how celebrity status both helped and hurt "Ace Of Spades" among other gems.By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureJay-Z's Billion-Dollar Net Worth Jumps 40% With Tidal & Champagne Brand SalesHe was telling a prophecy in 2005 when he spit, “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man.” By Madusa S.
- MusicJay-Z's Ace Of Spades Earnings Speculated By ForbesForbes' estimation of Jay-Z's "Ace Of Spades" deal earnings surpass his own valuation of half a billion, as made on Meek Mill's "What's Free." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMeek Mill, Lil Durk, DJ Khaled & More Congratulate Jay-Z For Ace Of Spades DealHip-hop is poppin' gold bottles for Jay-Z's massive partnership deal with Moët Hennessy.By Aron A.
- GramN.O.R.E's Gifted A Surplus Of D'usse & Ace Of Spades: "Jay-Z's Bullying Me"N.O.R.E. has a hilarious reaction after Jay-Z sends him a D'usse & Ace Of Spades care package. By Aron A.
- SportsLamar Odom Regrets Not Taking Jay Z's Financial Advice About Real EstateLamar Odom told Jay Z years ago that he wanted to launch a record label, but the rapper advised him to invest his money elsewhere.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJay Z & Beyonce Send An Entire Case Of Ace of Spades Champagne To Reese WitherspoonHov & Bey surprise the "Big Little Lies" actress with the gift of gold bottles. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureJay-Z & Beyoncé Send Reese Witherspoon Case Of Ace Of Spades After Golden GlobesSo generous of them.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureBeyoncé & Jay-Z Arrived Late To Golden Globes, Brought Own Ace Of Spades BottlesThe event was sponsored by Moët. By Noah C
- MusicFloyd Mayweather Explains "The End" Of 50 Cent's Rap Career In 4 Crucial PointsFloyd Mayweather re-ignites his beef with 50 Cent with a decisive breakdown of his career.By Devin Ch
- MusicBlueface Handcuffed During Traffic Stop: ReportThe rapper was let go with a warning.By Erika Marie
- MusicJay-Z Reportedly Gifted Fat Joe $60K Worth Of Champagne For His 48th BirthdayHOV wasn't even there.By Aron A.
- MusicJay-Z Trademarks Tribute To Carter Twins For "Ace Of Spades" Champagne: ReportHov has locked down the phrase "Les Jumelles d'Armand de Brignac" or "the twins." By Trevor Smith
- MusicJay-Z Dropped Over $90k On Ace Of Spades BottlesJay-Z balls out to the tune of $91,135. Spends it all on "Ace of Spades"By Devin Ch