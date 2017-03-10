24K Magic
- MusicBruno Mars Is Donating Funds To Ensure 24K Hawaiians Have Thanksgiving MealsBruno Mars has got a heart of 24K gold. Byhnhh5.2K Views
- MusicTravis Scott Shares Video Of His Grandma Turning Up: "90 Years Of Swag"Travis Scott learned his swaggy ways from his grandmother.ByAlex Zidel5.0K Views
- LifeMitchell & Ness Launches Bruno Mars Capsule Collection24k Magic x Cross Colours x Mitchell & Ness tour merch now available.ByKyle Rooney3.4K Views
- MusicBruno Mars Pays Homage To Cardi B On 24K Magic TourCardi B may have left the 24K Magic Tour, but Bruno Mars is making sure her presence remains felt. ByMitch Findlay4.6K Views
- MusicBruno Mars' 24K Magic Tour Rakes In Staggering $240 Million So FarThe tour still has a bevy of shows left to perform. ByDavid Saric2.9K Views
- MusicStevie Wonder Weighs In On Bruno Mars "Cultural Appropriation" Debate"God created music for everyone to enjoy."ByMilca P.7.6K Views
- MusicBruno Mars Earned A Whopping $200 Million For His "24K Magic" TourBruno Mars is raking in the cash. ByChantilly Post28.4K Views
- MusicJim Carrey Is A Huge Fan Of Cardi B & Bruno Mars' "Finesse" Remix"Great song, beautiful memories."ByChantilly Post20.9K Views
- MusicBruno Mars' "24K Magic" Returns To Top 10 On Billboard 200 Following "Finesse" RemixThe Cardi effect continues.ByMilca P.14.2K Views
- NewsCardi B Jumps On The Remix To Bruno Mars' "Finesse"Listen to Bruno Mars' new remix of "Finesse" featuring Cardi B.ByKevin Goddard32.3K Views
- MusicChance The Rapper & Bruno Mars Hint At Potential Collaboration"Let's make it happen I already got choreo ideas."ByTrevor Smith201 Views
- Music VideosBruno Mars "Versace on The Floor" VideoStarring Zendaya.ByMilca P.434 Views
- MusicBruno Mars Donates $1 Million To Victims Of Flint Water CrisisMars announced the donation at a concert in Auburn Hills, Michigan.ByTrevor Smith164 Views
- NewsThat's What I Like (Remix)PartyNextDoor remixes Bruno Mars' single "That's What I Like."ByDanny Schwartz339 Views
- NewsJoe Moses "Straight Off Of 52nd" VideoJoe Moses drops off a new video for his "24K Magic" remix "Straight Off Of 52nd."ByKevin Goddard178 Views