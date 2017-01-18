Troy Ave Irving Plaza shooting
- GossipTaxstone Finally Has A Trial Date For Allegedly Killing Troy Ave's BodyguardTaxstone will be standing trial for allegedly murdering Troy Ave's bodyguard during a shooting at Irving Plaza.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeTaxstone & Troy Ave Will Face Off In Court This March Following Trial Date Change: ReportThe now-infamous Irving Plaza shooting from 2016 will finally be argued in court starting in March 2020.By Keenan Higgins
- CrimeTroy Ave Breaks Silence About Taxstone: "I Had Nothing To Do With It"Troy Ave says he has nothing to do with this situation.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsTaxstone’s Murder Trial Reportedly Set For NovemberA trial date has been set for Taxstone's murder on Troy Ave's bodyguard.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTaxstone Pleads Guilty To Gun Charges In Irving Plaza ShootingTaxstone has plead guilty to federal possession of a gun as a felon, and obtaining an illegal gun outside of state. By Q. K. W.
- MusicTroy Ave's Apologies To Slain Bodyguard's Family RejectedRonald McPhatter's family threw back Troy Ave's apologies back in his face.By hnhh
- MusicTroy Ave Accused Of Exploiting His Bodyguard's DeathThe family of Ronald McPhatter accuse Troy Ave of exploiting his death.By hnhh
- MusicTroy Ave Speaks Out On Irving Plaza Shooting & Attempted Murder ChargeTroy Ave says the Irving Plaza shooting changed his life for the worse.By hnhh
- MusicTaxstone Indicted On Weapons Charges From Irving Plaza Shooting: ReportA federal grand jury has reportedly decided to pursue weapons charges against Taxstone for his role in last year's Irving Plaza shooting. By Danny Schwartz
- MusicTroy Ave Issues Statement On Taxstone's ArrestTroy Ave and his lawyer issued a statement today calling Taxstone's arrest "A positive step in the direction of true justice."By hnhh
- MusicTaxstone Will Now Be Held Without Bail On Charges From Irving Plaza ShootingPodcast personality Taxstone will no longer be released to house arrest on $500,000 bail.By Trevor Smith
- MusicTaxstone Posts $500,000 Bail, Placed On House ArrestTaxstone was arrested Monday in connection with last year's Irving Plaza shooting.By Danny Schwartz