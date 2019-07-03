nipsey hussle death
- CrimeNipsey Hussle's Accused Killer Eric Holder Found Guilty Of MurderA Los Angeles jury finds Eric Holder guilty of fatally shooting Nipsey Hussle in 2019.By Aron A.
- CrimeNipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Eric Holder Gets New Trial Date: ReportThe man accused of shooting Nipsey Hussle will face a judge in June. By Aron A.
- GossipNipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Eric Holder's Trial Delayed AgainEric Holder's trial has been pushed back to later this year after he reportedly refused to leave his cell for a court hearing.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureLauren London Shares Message On Day Nipsey Hussle PassedLauren London shares some words on the anniversary of Nipsey Hussle's passing.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNipsey Hussle Murderer Wants Transcripts From Grand Jury Hearing SealedAccused Nipsey Hussle killer Eric Holder and his lawyer have requested to have transcripts from his grand jury hearing sealed until after the trial to ensure a fair and impartial ruling.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Tour DJ Describes Unreleased Tracks As PropheticNipsey Hussle's tour DJ, DJ VIP, says the late rapper was "tapped into something else" in unreleased music. By Aron A.
- MusicNipsey Hussle Fans Reflect On Rapper's Death AnniversaryNipsey Hussle passed away one year ago today with fatal gunshot wounds and his fans are remembering him on the anniversary.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesNipsey Hussle's Mysterious Murder To Be Explored In BBC Doc"The Mysterious Murder of Nipsey Hussle" BBC documentary will set out to uncover the truth behind the late rapper's conflicting death.By Lynn S.
- CrimeNipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer's Trial Date RevealedNipsey Hussle's alleged killer, Eric Holder, will likely be tried before the end of March as we near the one-year anniversary of the rapper's murder.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeEric Holder To Share His Story About Nipsey Hussle Death After Trial: ReportEric Holder is set to begin trial this month, and the alleged killer of Nipsey Hussle reportedly called a podcast host and offered him an interview.By Erika Marie
- GossipWack 100 Condones Eric Holder For Killing Nipsey Hussle In Leaked Audio: ReportWack 100 can allegedly be heard speaking ill of Nipsey Hussle following his death.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeNipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Wants 2 Attempted Murder Charges Tossed: ReportEric Holder wants two charges dismissed.By Aron A.
- GossipLauren London Receives Guardianship Of The Estate Of Her Son With Nipsey Hussle3-year-old Kross will receive half of Nipsey's estate once he's 18-years-old.By Aron A.
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Marathon Store Fenced Off On His 34th BirthdayR.I.P Nip!By Aron A.
- AnticsBoosie Badazz Explains Why He Thinks Nipsey Hussle's Shooter Killed HimBoosie Badazz thinks Eric Holder was upset about a selfie.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNBA YoungBoy's Response To Nipsey Hussle's Death Leaks Online: WatchSome people are criticizing YoungBoy Never Broke Again for his reaction.By Alex Zidel
- GramNipsey Hussle's Business Partner Claims L.A. Tried To Evict "The Marathon" StoreDavid A. Gross accuses the city of Los Angeles of trying to evict "The Marathon" clothing store from Crenshaw and Slauson.By Aron A.
- GossipNipsey Hussle's Estate Sued By American Express For Nearly $50K: ReportAn unpaid credit card bill is now the subject of a lawsuit against Nipsey Hussle's estate.By Aron A.
- GossipNipsey Hussle's Killer Wants Copies Of Rapper's Criminal History: ReportEric Holder is requesting access to Nipsey Hussle's criminal history.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Son To Inherit $1 Million As Per Lauren London: ReportKross Asghedom is set to reportedly inherit $1 million from his late father's estate.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Baby Mother Tanisha Foster Refutes Claims Of "Unfit Parenting"Tanisha Foster is fighting to gain full custody of 10-year old Emani, in the wake of Nipsey's death.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentHere Is The Tragic 911 Call Of Nipsey Hussle's MurderRest in peace, Nipsey Hussle. By Aida C.
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Family & Lauren London Earn Apology From The CripsThe Crips gang will not be moving forward to trademark "The Marathon Continues."By Alex Zidel