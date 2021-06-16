george floyd
- PoliticsThomas Lane Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For Aiding George Floyd’s KillingThomas Lane has been sentenced to three years on a state charge for the 2020 murder of George Floyd.By Cole Blake
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Given 21 Years In Prison In George Floyd Civil Rights CaseDerek Chauvin had previously pleaded guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeFormer Officer Thomas Lane Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In George Floyd's DeathFormer Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter.By Rex Provost
- PoliticsA Judge Has Accepted Derek Chauvin's Plea Deal AgreementA federal judge has accepted Derek Chauvin's plea deal. He will be sentenced to 20 to 25 years and the sentence will run concurrently with his state-level sentence. By Brianna Lawson
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Files Appeal For Murder Conviction In George Floyd KillingDerek Chauvin is appealing his murder conviction for the killing of George Floyd.By Cole Blake
- CrimeEx-Cops Charged In George Floyd's Murder Found Guilty On All ChargesThe three officers that stood by as Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd are found guilty of violating Floyd's rights. By Aron A.
- CrimeGeorge Floyd's 4-Year-Old Niece Shot While Sleeping At Home: ReportArianna Delane was sleeping in a bedroom on New Year's Day when someone shot at the second-story apartment.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges Of Violating George Floyd’s Civil RightsChauvin has been in solitary confinement since April.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeDerek Chauvin To Plead Guilty To Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights: ReportChauvin’s hearing is set to take place on Wednesday, December 15th.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeActor Micah Beals Arrested for Vandalizing George Floyd StatueActor Micah Beals has been arrested for vandalizing a George Floyd statue.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureErykah Badu Mourns George Floyd On His 48th Birthday: “Thank You For Your Spirit"Erykah Badu spent what would've been George Floyd's 48th birthday with his family in Minneapolis, this week.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureGeorge Floyd NYC Statue Vandal Caught On Surveillance VideoA statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said.By Isiah Cowan
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Appeals George Floyd Murder Conviction & 22.5 Year SentenceChauvin says that the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association is no longer covering his legal fees.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentRise & Grind: OMB Bloodbath Talks Houston's Third Ward, Close Relationship With George Floyd, & MoreOMB Bloodbath speaks on the dynamic at LVRN, being mentored by George Floyd, her community work in Houston, and much more for "Rise & Grind."By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsDerek Chauvin & 3 Officers Plead Not Guilty To Violating George Floyd's RightsDerek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Keung, and Tou Thao have pleaded not guilty to federal charges of violating George Floyd's rights. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsSt. Louis Couple Who Pointed Guns At BLM Protestors Receive Mayoral PardonThe lawyer-couple went viral last summer for pointing an AR and handgun at Black Lives Matter protestors. By Joe Abrams
- CrimeDerek Chauvin's First Mugshot Since Sentencing UnveiledDerek Chauvin is currently serving a 22.5-year sentence for the murder of George Floyd.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDarnella Frazier Loses Her Uncle To Police Violence After Capturing George Floyd's DeathMinneapolis officer crashed into her uncle while chasing another suspect, subsequently killing him. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureStephen Jackson Doesn't "Give A Damn" About Derek Chauvin 22-Year SentenceStephen Jackson says that the 22.5-year sentence could never be enough to make up for the loss of George Floyd.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureGeorge Floyd's Family Reacts To Derek Chauvin Sentence As The World Debates CasePeople have been arguing whether Chauvin deserved more time while his supporters don't believe he should be imprisoned at all.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDerek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years In Prison For Murder Of George FloydDerek Chauvin will serve the next 270 months behind bars for his role in George Floyd's death.By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Motion For New Trial Denied; Will Be Sentenced TodayA motion for a new trial filed by Derek Chauvin's attorney has been rejected by a Minneapolis judge.By Joe Abrams
- Pop Culture700lb George Floyd Statue To Be Erected In New JerseyIt will be unveiled today in front of Newark City hall in Jersey. By Madusa S.