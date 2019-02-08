Fyre Festival
- Pop CultureBilly McFarland Must Meet Several Conditions To Maintain Freedom After Prison ReleaseBilly McFarland will have to take prescribed meds, participate in a mental health treatment program, and more to stay out of prison.By Cole Blake
- GossipFyre Festival's Billy McFarland Released From Prison: ReportThe failed "luxury" festival's organizer was sentenced to 6 years in prison back in 2018.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFyre Festival Merch Auctioned Off To Assist VictimsThe U.S. Marshals Service auctions off Fyre Fest merchandise to provide aid to those affected.By O.I.
- SportsNBA Bubble Food Picked Apart & Compared To Fyre FestivalTroy Daniels showed off his dinner inside the NBA Bubble and everybody is comparing his meal to airline food.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureFyre Festival Star Andy King Going On TourAndy King went viral after his role in the Fyre Festival Netflix documentary, now he's going on tour to share his story and raise awareness for sustainability. By Bhaven Moorthy
- Pop CultureFyre Fest's Andy King Teams With Evian For Water "So Good You'd Do Anything For It"Water that honors his "infamous team spirit."By Cole Blake
- NewsJa Rule Addresses "FYRE" Festival Fiasco In New Single"False advertising ain't fraud."By Alex Zidel
- MusicPusha T, Migos, Kendall Jenner & More Being Sued For Receiving Fyre Fest PayoutsThe disaster continues... By Noah C
- EntertainmentFyre Festival's Private Island Can Be Yours For $11.8 MillionThe island from Fyre Festival's promotional videos is now for sale. By Cole Blake
- MusicJa Rule Is Still Defending Fyre Fest On Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Not PresentCharlamagne Tha God was not present for the interview.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBilly McFarland Wants To Bring Back Fyre FestivalMcFarland is writing a book about the festival fiasco.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMike "The Situation" Sorrentino's "Prison Bestie" Is Fyre Fest Fraudster Billy McFarlandThey will soon be joined by in prison by former Trump-confidante Michael Cohen.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment“FYRE” Star Andy King Didn’t Want His Oral Sex Story Told OriginallyAndy King says he begged producers to take out his oral sex story from the "FYRE" doc.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJa Rule Hasn’t Watched Either FYRE Doc; Plans To Create Another Festival“I have plans to create the Iconic music fest, but you didn’t hear it from me,” - Ja Rule.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentFyre Festival's Viral Star Andy King Gets His Own TV DealAndy King's new show will focus on the many events he puts on around the world.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJa Rule & Billy McFarland Reportedly Hit With $2.8 Million Fyre Festival LawsuitJa Rule and Billy McFarland's legal tab grows bigger. By Mitch Findlay