Following weeks of playful trolling, we're less than 24 hours away from Soulja Boy and Bow Wow's Verzuz. The two have been going at it on social media as they've cracked jokes at the other's expense, and it's all been in good fun. The rappers have had quite a history as they were at odds at one point, but they've known one another for over a decade and have taken the jabs in stride.

Not to be outdone, Soulja decided to get in just a few extra punches before the Verzuz goes down tomorrow (June 26). He sat down with Verzuz to answer some final questions—and in true Soulja Boy fashion, he didn't disappoint. "When's the last time you heard a n*gga say, 'Turn that new Bow Wow on?' Never."



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Shad?! You mean that n*gga from Drumline?" he said with a smile. "That n*gga from Like Mike? Oh no, wait. The n*gga from Space Jam? Which one he was in? I can't remember, that sh*t was so long ago!" He added, "We could have did this in private, you could have FaceTimed me, we could have played 20 songs."

"Y'all really put me against this man? What was y'all thinkin'?!" He even showed off the whip he's willing to hand over if Bow Wow wins, but Soulja said he isn't worried about losing the car. Check out the funny clip below along with Bow Wow's video, as well.