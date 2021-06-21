Soulja Boy and Bow Wow have been at each other's necks for the last few weeks but don't be mistaken-- this isn't a feud. The two are setting up to face off against each other on Verzuz, comparing their hits catalogs to see, once and for all, who the biggest influence is. As Soulja Boy continues telling the world that he was the first rapper to do anything and everything, he's officially hit his close friend with the ultimate troll move, reminding fans of the Bow Wow Challenge from a few years ago.

The infamous Bow Wow Challenge kicked off a few years ago at the height of the Bow Wow trollery. One specific fan called out the 34-year-old entertainer and claimed that Bow was sitting on the same commercial flight as him mere minutes after the rapper posted a picture of a private plane on Instagram. Months of clownery followed as people joked that Bow Wow lied about all of his accomplishments for clout, taking everything he said with a grain of salt and discrediting his every move. Soulja Boy made sure to aim at his rival's jugular with his latest joke, reposting the Bow Wow Challenge on his page on Monday morning.



Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Leaving the post captionless, Soulja Boy let his fans do all the talking in the comments, simply jogging their memories with the laughable clout-chasing display.

Soulja Boy and Bow Wow are set to face off on Verzuz this week on June 26. Who do you think will come out as the winner?



Instagram