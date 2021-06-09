Bow Wow and Soulja Boy are set to face off in the next coming weeks for a Verzuz match. Ahead of their highly-anticipated showdown, the duo has been trading some lighthearted shots to build up anticipation for the show. The "She Make It Clap" artist has even bet to give up the pink slip to his Lamborghini if Bow Wow were to win the match.

Of the many parts of each other's persons they've clowned, perhaps the most explosive has been when Bow Wow mocked Draco's hairline after he inquired how the former 106 & Park host "got so lame." Soulja followed up shortly after with a video taking a dig at Bow Wow's net worth and living situation. Now, Bow is taking a moment to remind folks that it's all just banter.



On Tuesday (June 8), following Soulja's video gaining traction, Bow Wow let fans know there was no real beef. Please get this clear! Soulja is my brotha for life. We will never in life beef. This is fun and games. I see fans like awww man here they go.... thats my dawg and thats why we can bag on each other the way we do. You guys have nothing to worry about," penned the father of 2.

Their chemistry may make this Verzuz battle one of the most intriguing yet. While Swizz Beatz has confirmed the upcoming showdown, an official date for the event has yet to be set. Let us know if you're looking forward to it down in the comments!