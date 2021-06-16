Charlamagne Tha God is known for making controversial comments, a character trait that often lands him in hot water with fellow members of Hollywood. Unfortunately, his honest opinions sometimes don't sit well with their subjects. Recently, The Breakfast Club co-host joked that Soulja Boy wasn't really from Atlanta while interviewing Migos.

Although told as a joke, Draco wasn't having it. While the Soulja and Bow Wow have maintained there's no real beef between them and it's simply just banter ahead of their upcoming Verzuz battle, outside instigators can add fuel to the fire. In a fiery rant, Soulja Boy quickly corrected Charlamagne, declaring that he's "not like Lil Bow Wow" and really grew up in the streets.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

"You don't know where I'm from, what the f*ck you talking bout Charlamagne? Don't make me call my momma. What? They just want me to act crazy before the Verzuz, Char that was a joke. That had to be a joke," said Soulja on live before listing different areas of Atlanta from his childhood. "Simpson Road, Zone 1, Atlanta Georgia, stop f*cking playing with me Charlamagne."

He continued, shouting, "You don't know me! You don't know nothing about me! B*tch ass n*gga, I'm not Lil Bow Wow, I wasn't rich since I was a kid. I was in the streets selling crack!"

"I'm not one of these rapping ass n*ggas, bruh. I wasn't rich my whole life. I didn't grow up on TV. I went to public school, I really shot n*ggas. I really sold dope. Y'all don't know nothing about me! Bow Wow went to private school, I went to real high school. I got kicked out of school, I was in the alternative school. I was in CEP, I was jumping moderators, I was in Simpson Rd," finished the rapper.

He added in the comment section of a repost of the footage, "ATL charla never forget it," with a laughing emoji, perhaps suggesting he was just pulling out the dramatics for entertainment purposes only.

This incident follows Soulja's iconic Drake rant on The Breakfast Club a few years back when he declared he taught Drizzy everything he knows.