Soulja Boy has very effectively been building up anticipation for his upcoming Verzuz battle against Bow Wow set to take place this coming weekend on Saturday, June 26th. While he's been spending some time trading shots with Bow Wow on social media, his other antics have truly been a one-man show.

Earlier in the month, the Atlanta native took to Instagram live to tear apart Charlamagne tha God after he suggested Draco wasn't really from the A. In addition to the viral rant where he declared, "I really shot n*ggas," he's become well-known for his claims as a trailblazer for many of pop culture's most beloved aspects. In his most recent claim, the rapper corrected Paris Hilton about who really took the first selfie.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET

Paris Hilton took to Twitter on National Selfie Day Monday (June 21) to share a screenshotted throwback tweet of herself and pop star Britney Spears as they posed for a selfie 15 years ago in 2006. "11 years ago, Me & Britney invented the selfie!" read the screenshot.

Of course, Soulja begged to differ. "Man I been did that," replied the rapper in the quote replies. It wasn't long before fans hopped in the replies to provide backup for the "She Make It Clap Rapper."

"Ya'll must forgot," tweeted one fan, attaching an iconic throwback selfie-style photo of the rapper with his "Soulja Boy" shades on rocking grills. Of course, there's no solid evidence right now regarding which of the photos arrived first.

Knowing Soulja, though, the data could arrive very soon. What are your thoughts? Let us know down below.