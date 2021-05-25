Soulja Boy has no problem reminding the world of all the times he was ahead of the game. While it may seem to be just jokes, Draco has come through with proof of his various trailblazing accomplishments. Earlier in the month, the Atlanta native took credit for being the first rapper at famed jewelry and diamond store Icebox.

Additionally, he's claimed credit for Nicki Minaj's memorable cut "Itty Biggy Piggy" and for being the first rapper to have Fanta Jello. Perhaps his most well-known of firsts is being the first rapper to upload videos on YouTube (it's even in his Twitter bio). Just as he did with his Icebox claim, Draco is coming through with the receipts proving he was in fact the first rapper on YouTube.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

"I was the first rapper on YouTube," tweeted the "She Make It Clap" artist. He then attached a screenshot of text confirming the claim. "For starters, consider this fact: After a months-long beta period, YouTube officially launched on December 15, 2005 with a daily traffic around eight million views," reads the statement written in March of 2016.

"Soulja Boy uploaded his first video just three months afterward, solidly characterizing him as an early adopter," it finished. Considering that YouTube serves as the main platform rappers and other artists use to share their music videos and other content, this is a pretty monumental "first" for Soulja.

We recently sat down with him and he discussed finally getting his credit, Drake, Elon Musk, and more. "Yeah, man. People definitely get my flowers. I just say it now, like, I gotta let the people know. That’s just me," he said in the interview.

"When I say I started this, when I say I started that, it’s no cap. I really did start it but it’s like I’m just having fun, just letting people know what it is. But I get my credit, I see the tweets, they give me my credit. They know I started it," he finished. Read the full thing here.