Months after news of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's separation and divorce shocked the entire entertainment industry, it looks like both of the sensational celebrities are finally moving on. Following rumors that he's romantically attached to Irina Shayk, Kanye has reportedly returned to Hawaii to work on a new album. Other reports have revealed that Kim is "doing great" as well, so it only makes sense that celebrities and wealthy suitors would now turn their attention to Kim.

Early Thursday morning, Kim flooded her social media channels with a steamy set of photos that showed her posing on a tennis court while wearing nothing but a nude, flesh-tone bralette and underwear combo. The revealing photos have naturally prompted several reactions from fans and celebrities alike, but it looks like Soulja Boy has fallen hard for Kim's thirst trap.

Responding to Kim's flirtatious "Tennis anyone?!" caption, Soulja Boy quoted Kim's sultry tennis pictures on Twitter with the simple, yet savage response, "I wanna play."

Already prepared for whatever backlash was coming his way, Soulja Boy immediately fired off a follow-up tweet that definitely illustrating his disregard for Kim and Kanye's troubled relationship status. "It's Big Draco I do what I want," the "She Make It Clap"rapper stated, doubling down on his desire for the newly single Kardashian sister.

Clearly, Big Draco's gotta do what he's gotta do to get in good with Kim K. Stay tuned to see if Soulja Boy's online romantic pursuit of Kim Kardashian is ultimately successful, and in the meantime, check out his Lil B-esque 2012 song titled "Kim Kardashian" here.