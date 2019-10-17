Megan Thee Stallion has been all over the place this year. As one of music's fastest rising stars, people want to know what she's all about and the best place to find that out is through her social media pages. Right off the bat, you'll realize that the H-Town Hottie loves to show off her twerking ability. You'll also peep that she's friends with a lot of the music industry's hottest talents. Another thing that's pretty clear through her online presence is the fact that she has an insanely cute dog.

Showing off her pupper 4oe to the world, Megan Thee Stallion is clearly in love with her pooch. We all are. Snoop Dogg's pet managed to find his way on social media and, considering the fact that they're the same breed, he instantly fell in love. Since he doesn't have thumbs though, he couldn't send a direct message to Megan for 4oe to see what was good. Instead, the doggo got Snoop to shoot his shot for him but, unfortunately, things didn't exactly work out.

Sharing a video to his page, Snoop Dogg hilariously spoke for his precious pup, directing the message to Hot Girl Meg. "You wanna holla at Megan Thee Stallion's dog? Man, Megan Thee Stallion's dog ain't fucking with you! You too low-budget cuz, back up," said Snoop. He went on to add that 4oe isn't looking for "no old ass n***a like" him. Hilariously enough, Megan responded in the comments, saying that 4oe is down to "go get some girls together."

Do you think 4oe and Juelz would make a cute dog couple?