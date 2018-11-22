pet
- MusicSnoop Dogg Tells Nardwuar About His Pet Cockroach, GoochYes, you read that right.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRick Ross Addresses Buffalo Debacle With NeighborWhile he didn't address negative backlash to his buffaloes roaming in a neighbor's yard, he thanked all those who brought the situation to light, as he didn't know they escaped.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramKevin Gates Surprises Wife With A Bizarre New PetKevin Gates came through with a different kind of gift for his wife.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureYoung Thug's Adorable Dog Ms. Tootie Has DiedYoung Thug's fluffy dog Ms. Tootie, who made several appearances in the studio, has passed away.By Alex Zidel
- GramChris Brown Gets Daughter Royalty The Birthday Gift She Wanted MostChris Brown grants his 6-year-old daughter's birthday wishes with some new pet birds.By Alex Zidel
- RandomPETA Insists Term "Pet" Is Derogatory, Suggests Using "Companion" InsteadA representative for PETA explained why the organization wants people to change their language.By Lynn S.
- RandomOrlando Bloom Kept His Dead Dog's Skeleton & Penis: "It Is Quite Tastefully Done"And for weird news of the day...By Chantilly Post
- GramSnoop Dogg's Dog Unsuccessfully Shoots His Shot At Megan Thee Stallion's DogSnoop's dog never had a chance.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMichael Jackson's Former Pet Chimpanzee Is Now A PainterBubbles has kept busy since parting ways with Michael Jackson.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSnoop Dogg Offers To Adopt Pooch Named Snoop Who Was AbandonedFrom one dogg, to another. By Chantilly Post
- MusicChris Brown's Legal Defense Against Monkey Charges RevealedA good defense is the best offense. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicChris Brown Hit With Criminal Charges For Owning A Pet MonkeyThe maximum sentence is 6 months in jail. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicSwae Lee Stays Fed Thanks To His Pet MonkeySwae's pet monkey helps keep his nutrition up.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Lays In Bed With Reptilian "Baby Girl" To Flaunt Pet SnakeIntroducing Amber Rose's "baby girl"By Zaynab
- MusicJoe Budden Mourns The Loss Of His Dog Harlem In Emotional EulogyJoe Budden says goodbye to a friend. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentPokémon x Tamagotchi Collaboration Release Date Announced90's nostalgia is almost here. By Karlton Jahmal