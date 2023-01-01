When you talk about characters in hip-hop, few stand out as singularly and toweringly as Snoop Dogg. Known for doing just about anything and everything (but nothing as good as rapping), the Long Beach legend is a treasure trove of experience, insight, hilarity, and idiosyncrasy. Ask Nardwuar, who recently linked up with Snoop for their eleventh interview, and hopefully there’s over eleven more to come. During their conversation, the Cali MC recalled a friend of his that he hasn’t seen in a long time, but was with him through the thick and thin. That friend is none other than his… pet cockroach, hilariously named “Gooch.”

“Gooch used to live with me,” Snoop Dogg told the legendary interviewer, journalist, and musician. “In my apartment, I had a roach that we couldn’t kill. We tried to kill the motherf***er when we first moved in and he wouldn’t die, so we called him The Gooch. We used to leave food out for him and everything. I stayed in that apartment for like about six, seven months. Cuz’ grew to the size of about a whole dollar bill.”

Snoop Dogg & Nardwuar’s 11th Interview

Elsewhere in their talk, Nardwuar and Tha Doggfather reflected on their ten previous interviews, many of which are among the media star’s most iconic. In one of them, he presented Snoop Dogg with a long-lost copy of his film Smokefest, which he thought he would never find again. When The Human Serviette said he heard that Snoop gave it up for a garage sale, the 51-year-old said that his wife Shante sold it.

“She’d be all in my s**t,’ he remarked. ‘Whenever you’re having them little yard sales and s**t that’s when I’m, like, on the road. Right now they probably having one right now selling all this s**t I don’t know they selling. I just gotta act like I’m cool with it.” Despite these disagreements, the couple lives quite happily together. Recently, they posted some pictures celebrating their 26th wedding anniversary. Regardless, stay up to date on HNHH for more on Nardwuar and Snoop Dogg.

