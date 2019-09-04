Throughout her career, Nicki Minaj has fascinated audiences with her insane rapping ability and her hourglass figure. The superstar from New York has always embraced her curves, showing them off every chance she gets. Her behind has often been a topic of conversation among her fans. Is it real? Has it been enhanced? One question that has been eating away at fans has finally been answered pertaining to her booty. Anybody that was wondering who could twerk better between Nicki Minaj and newcomer Megan Thee Stallion has their response after checking out the "Hot Girl Summer" video yesterday.

You don't need me to tell you that Nicki Minaj is a better twerker than at least 99% of the world's population. However, she doesn't quite top the H-Town Hottie and her fans have started to roast her (in the kindest manner possible) to let her know that she lost the battle. "Had to laugh at how hard Nicki Minaj was working to move her booty next to Megan Thee Stallion’s effortless twerk," wrote one journalist online after viewing the clip. It's a sentiment that many have felt since yesterday. The video for "Hot Girl Summer" features a gigantic pool party and in many scenes, Nicki and Megan dance together for the camera. While a good number of people are feeling Minaj's moves, the ones that are speaking up are not keen on them.

Check the video above and let us know who you think is better between these two incredible female rappers.

