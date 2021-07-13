Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori Broadus, has had a rough year. She previously opened up about her suicide attempt with a vulnerable post before further explaining her mental health struggles and the disturbing comments that she regularly receives. At the time, Cori explained that people often sent her hateful messages calling her "fat, ugly, dark," and more, which caused her to view herself in a different light. She's powered through but the rude comments haven't stopped.

This week, the 22-year-old daughter of Snoop Dogg shared a new message that she received from a hater, telling her to get a tummy tuck and breast reduction because she "has the money." Regardless of whether or not she has the money, did the person not stop and think that Cori is happy in her own skin? The singer fired back and said, "[laughing emojis] like what y'all b so miserable on here [tearing up emoji]."

She proceeded to show off her body, writing, "Like I don't know what I'm suppose to do my shit just big as fuck y'all be annoying on here, oh she 2 big oh she 2 skinny oh she this oh she that.. embrace what you got and shut the fuck up."

Finally, she told her followers that she's afraid to undergo any sort of surgical procedure to enhance her look, writing, "A bitch is scared to get any type of surgery so fuck outta here."

Similarly, rapper Coi Leray has been fighting off body-shaming trolls for months. Lizzo has faced hate in her comments because of the way she looks for years, as well. Hopefully, Cori is well and continues to strive.



