Brazilian Butt Lift surgeries have been the talk of the town recently. The buttocks augmentation procedure has increased tremendously in the past decade as tons of young women and men go under the knife for the cosmetic enhancement. Despite their popularity, plastic surgeons have long warned of the dangers of BBL surgeries.

It seems like many young people are willing to take the risk, however, to achieve the ideal hourglass figure popularized by shifting beauty standards across the country. Lil Baby, who has rhymed in the past about paying for the enhancement of the lady in his life, took to Twitter to give his hilarious take on the controversial procedure.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

"I still call her natural if she got it from her stomach," penned The Voice Of The Heroes artist on Twitter, adding a sunglasses emoji to complete the cheeky tweet. Notably, a BBL procedure involves removing fat from other areas of the body and transferring it to one's derriere.

Another Instagram user chimed in, adding, "Lil Baby said it ain’t nothing wrong with moving the furniture around!" As mentioned before, however, plastic surgeons across the country have been vocal about the dangers of going under the knife for the procedure.

Botched surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow recently spoke to TMZ about the reality of the surgery. “It’s extraordinarily dangerous. It turns out that it’s the most dangerous, not only plastic surgery procedure, it’s the most dangerous operation there is with the highest fatality rate," explained the famed surgeon.

He added, "The problem is there’s these very small, little veins in the buttock that leads directly to the vena cave, which is the major blood vessel that brings blood back from your body to your heart, to your lungs. If you get fat in those little vessels and it gets in the main vena cava and goes to your lungs, it’s over."

What's your take on Lil Baby's sentiments?