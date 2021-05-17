Cori Broadus may have a famous father but that doesn't mean she's had an easy life. The 21-year-old musician is the daughter of Snoop Dogg and over the years, she's been open about her personal struggles with her mental health. This weekend, she revealed to her followers that she tried to take her own life recently.

The youngest child of Snoop and his wife Shante, Cori explained that she has always been teased because of her looks. After her story generated a lot of attention on social media, she followed up with more details, revealing in a video that she had suicidal thoughts as early as thirteen years old.

"People just always talk about me, 'You're fat, you're ugly, you're dark, you're this, you're that.' And I used to cry. At thirteen, I was ready to die," she said in a vulnerable video. "Just so sad, crying to my mom like, 'I'm so ugly, why did you have me? Why do I look like this? Why don't I look like my brothers?' It was just so many why why why's. Just because you have money and just because you're able to do certain things that other people can't do, that doesn't mean you don't have a heart, a mind, a soul. I go through it just like everybody else. It don't matter cause my dad is rich, I drive a Toyota Corolla and I am content. My dad bought me that car and I'm not gonna lie, at first, I was like, 'Hm... a Toyota Corolla?' You just learn to appreciate stuff because, at the end of the day, this stuff don't matter."

Check out the full video below to hear more of Cori's story.