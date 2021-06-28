Coi Leray had a huge night at the 21st annual BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Coi was up for awards in the "Best New Artist" and "Best Female Hip Hop Artist" categories, and although she ultimately lost both awards to Giveon and Megan Thee Stallion, respectively, it was undoubtedly an unforgettable experience for the Now or Never rapper.

Prior to the ceremony, Coi Leray arrived alongside her boyfriend Pressa, and they were one of the many beloved Hip-Hop couples to grace the red carpet on Sunday. Unfortunately, many people have reacted to their steamy couple pictures with jokes and criticisms about Coi Leray's physical appearance.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The BET Awards red carpet has also been a sink or swim moment for celebrities, as social media users have made it somewhat of a tradition to ridicule the most horrendous outfits at the awards show. Yet, rather than just making fun of Coi Leray's outfit, several fans have taken it too far and started to body-shame the rising artist, criticizing her for her thin frame. Some fans even compared her to the Jak video game character Daxter.

After seeing the jokes about her body trending, Coi Leray clapped back with a series of tweets. "My body is always trending. I don’t understand," she responded. "Is there a certain way I’m supposed to look? Help me understand."

The XXL Freshman went on to question why fans have a problem with her being skinny altogether, "In the Bible is it a Sin to be thin? Help me understand." Check out all of her tweets below.

Social media users' reactions to Coi Leray's BET Awards getup marks the latest instance of the "No More Parties" rapper dealing with rampant body shaming, so it's good to see that she isn't letting the jokes and criticisms get to her too much.