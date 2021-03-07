Lizzo discussed her weight in an Instagram video on Saturday, during which she was asked how she deals "with being obese every day." The "Good As Hell" singer responded by bragging about her bank account saying, "my bank account is so obese."

I put on my obese Louis Vuitton house slippers, and I walk into my massive, obese bathroom and I just stare into my wall-to-wall, obese mirror and lather myself in the most obese, expensive oils and creams, and -- oh, god -- I walk into my obese, gorgeous, mid-century modern kitchen, and by the time I've made it into my kitchen, I've already made another obese million dollars.



Leon Bennett / Getty Images

She also pretends to cry, adding, "My bank account is so fat. My bank account is so obese, and, like, I tried to put it on a diet but she's just so stubborn, like, she won't listen."

Earlier this week, Lizzo revealed that BFB Da Packman sent her a $339 flower arrangement for Valentine's Day. Additionally, in honor of V-Day, Lizzo paired up with SZA to pose in red lingerie on Instagram.

"God sent me some angels forreal," She wrote in a caption with red heart emojis. "Thank you for holding me down all quarantine we got more to go but thanks for keeping me healthy and sane."

