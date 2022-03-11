Shenseea's music is speaking for itself. Prior to the arrival of her debut project, ALPHA, the 25-year-old had some fans worried after they heard the record's singles, "Lick," featuring Megan Thee Stallion, "R U That," featuring 21 Savage, and "Deserve It."

When her joint track with the Houston hottie hit streamers, many criticized it for being too similar to Meg's collaboration with Cardi B on "WAP," and some even felt that the rapper outshone the dancehall artist on her own song.

Overall, the main critique that Shenseea was hit with was that she seemed to be trying to Americanize herself to appeal to a mass audience, causing fans to worry that she's drifted away from her Jamaican roots. "Shenseea wanting to break into r&b and pop should be supported btw," one Twitter user wrote last week, as doubt was flying high on social media.

"Just like all of us, she has her own goals and direction she wants for herself. I think the problem is she conquers dancehall so well that to see her fighting up to catch her footing in another genre is hard."

Despite the fear, Shenseea has proven that she has what it takes to succeed as a versatile artist, as users can't stop raving about ALPHA. "Shenseea really showed us how important it is to believe in yourself, even when the world doubts you," one post giving the "Dolly" hitmaker her flowers reads.

See what else people have been saying about ALPHA below, and read our recent interview with Shenseea for our Ladies First series here.