Shenseea isn't letting the haters get her down. Following the release of her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on "Lick," the 25-year-old has found herself faced with an abundance of new fans, but of course, that usually comes with critics too.

It seems the main issue listeners have taken with the track is that it's very similar to another joint track that the H-Town Hottie was featured on – Cardi B's "WAP." If you've seen the super raunchy music video, you'll understand firsthand exactly why these comparisons are being drawn.

Others were disappointed to see that Megan seemingly "outshone" Shenseea on her own song, noting that the repetitiveness of the Jamaican dancehall singer's contributions was what turned them off.

"It fits more of Megan's flow. I'm a huge Shenseea fan and the song just doesn't fit HER," one listener tweeted last week. "Shenseea can rap as we've seen with her freestyles. So please tell me why she allowed Meg to eat her up while she bawling bout 'put yuh back in it,'" another added.

Shenseea has heard her fan's feedback loud and clear, and according to Bossip, the "Blessed" singer has shared a response. "To all those who love the song, thank you," she wrote. "To [those] who don't, you'll like the next one, or the next one. Either way, today is a good day."

While celebrating the single's success, Shenseea spoke on her upcoming album, and what prompted her to call it Alpha – read more about that here, and let us know how you feel about "Lick" in the comments.





