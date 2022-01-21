Round two, anyone? On Friday, January 21st, Jamaican dancehall artist Shenseea shared the music video for her latest single – a collaboration with H-Town Hottie Megan Thee Stallion called "Lick," that many people have been comparing to the rapper's Cardi B joint track "WAP" from August 2020.

In the hours since S's song dropped, she's received plenty of feedback; much of which comes from people who feel as though the recent college graduate "washed" her fellow recording artist on the 25-year-old's own track.

"I knew it was a bootleg 'WAP' just from the cover art," one person tweeted earlier this week. Others added, "It fits more of Megan's flow. I'm a huge Shenseea fan and the song just doesn't fit HER," and "Shenseea can rap as we've seen with her freestyles. So please tell me why she allowed Meg to eat her up while she bawling bout 'put yuh back in it.'"

Of course, some fans rushed to thee Hot Girl's defence. "Y'all knew Meg was on a song w/ Shenseea called 'Lick,'" they wrote. "What did y'all think she was gonna rap about? The effects the almost three-year-long pandemic has had on our political system, our economy, and our quality of life? Y'all got the same takes every time. Meg did what she had to do."

As Pitchfork notes, "Lick" was produced by Murda Beatz, and features a sample of Pupa Nas T and Denise Belforn's song "Work." It's the first single from Shenseea's forthcoming Alpha album, which is set to arrive on March 11th.

Check out the new music video – co-directed by James Larese and the Jamaican star – below, and let us know if you see the same similarities as others have been.

