Shenseea calls Megan thee Stallion “the most genuine female artist i’ve ever met,” in a tweet hyping up the music video to their new single, “Lick,” that dropped today.

Shenseea has been making waves lately with big-name collaborators such as Tyga, Major Lazer, and Christina Aguilera. The Jamaican-born rapper, DJ, and dancehall singer earned her first-ever Grammy nomination for “Album of the year” due to her feature on Kanye West’s 2021 album Donda alongside rappers Roddy Rich and Rooga. She also appeared on stage with West at his Donda event in Chicago.

Despite over a dozen singles out since her recording career began in 2016, “Lick” marks the first single off a much-hyped Shenseea full-length, Alpha, set to drop on March 11th of this year.

Shenseea performs at Summer Jam 2021

“Lick” is the first song with Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion collaborating together, however, tweets from both artists indicate that it is likely not the last. The two artists sang each other’s praises on Twitter, with Megan Thee Stallion replying, “@SHENYENG is such a beautiful woman with such a beautiful fun spirit thank you for having me on this song I had so much fun.”

Earlier this week, Shenseea singer tweeted the cover art for the single, which had her and Megan Thee Stallion sticking their tongues out in front of a candy-colored set. This tweet foreshadowed the release of “Lick,” accompanied by a seductive music video. Later, Shenseea tweeted the inspiration behind the record, teasing, “I always wanted to write a suck p*ssy song… some of y’all need guidance on how to eat.”

Check out the music video below if you missed it.