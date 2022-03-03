Shenseea Fails To Disappoint On New Single, "Deserve It"

Following her work on Kanye West's Donda, as well as her provocative music video for "LICK" with Megan Thee Stallion, Shenseea is getting ready to take over the world next week with the release of her new studio album, ALPHA. On Thursday (March 3), the Jamaican-born artist beat the New Music Friday rush by dropping her latest single, "Deserve It."

The current Apple Music "Up Next" artist, Shenseea spoke about the Rvssian-produced song with Zane Lowe, explaining the vibe she was going for on "Deserve It."





"It's a vibe. It's a vibe," said Shenseea about the new single. "This one was co-written by an American writer too. I told him I wanted something running, with less space, and I wanted them to help me create it and they did just that. I feel like it's perfect. It's like, give you bubble gum, butterflies, kid; makes you feel like a kid if you're not a kid; colorful, good energy. It's just a vibe. The song is literally about a vibe. I feel like I just unlocked a different side of my voice, which is girlier, kid-type, because I've never done a song like this, to be honest. I've never done something like that. But I feel like that's why I can't stop listening to it. It's so new to hear from myself. And on top of it, it's a good sound."

Listen to "Deserve It" below and stay tuned for Shenseea's new album ALPHA next week.

Quotable Lyrics:

You can't leave me 'lone, no baby, that'll make me nervous

I know I am perfect

I promise that I'm learnin' how to love you right just give me time, time, time