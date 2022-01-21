Shenseea & Megan Thee Stallion Get Naughty On "Lick"

If you thought "Wap" made the public clutch its pearls, then "Lick" will set them over the edge. We reported on Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion teasing their collaborative single "Lick" and fans expected for it to be quite a visual judging from the artwork alone. In the photo, the Jamaican artist poses alongside Megan as the two ladies are pictured on all fours. As anticipated, "Lick"—a song that samples Pupa Nas T classic featuring Denise Belfon—dropped less than an hour ago along with a visual that has fans' hearts racing.

This is a music video not for those who are easily offended, because Shenseea and Megan did not hold back in displaying their sexualities in the name of art. The colorful visual was filled with seductive and provocative scenes, including clips of Shenseea spread eagle with a talking mouth in between her legs.

The single will reportedly appear on Shenseea's forthcoming album, Alpha, which is slated for release in March. The internet is chatting about this like wildfire, so stream Shenseea's Murda Beatz-produced "Lick" featuring Megan Thee Stallion and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Flick it well fast but not too much

Big swig like from a sippy cup

Love big d*ck but dat nuh enough