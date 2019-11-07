Monica and Shannon Brown finalized their divorce a couple of weeks back that was followed by the splitting of their assets. Shannon was given their Atlanta home while Monica got two luxury cars, as well as full custody of their three children. No spousal or child support was ordered by either parent.



Mark Davis/Getty Images

Monica also restored her last name since the divorce now going by Monica Arnold and in light of her new life, she shared some tastefully nude images on Instagram to showcase her "new beginnings." By now, the "So Gone" singer has shared a trio of images from her naked photoshoot and while she and Shannon are no longer together it doesn't mean he hasn't taken notice of his ex-wife's sexy shares.

The Shaderoom caught a comment he dropped off on Monica's second share, simply writing: "What you say ?!?!" Monica's original caption read: "Not much getting under my skin these days... I Get ahead of it or above it."

While the reason for Shannon and Monica's divorce hasn't been revealed we do know it's not because of a cheating scandal. "And we fight the good fight because we have children watching us. So the reality is that, no matter what happens, he will always get my absolute respect, gratitude and also my assistance in being a part of whatever his life becomes," Monica previously stated.