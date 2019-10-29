Monica and her now ex-husband Shannon Brown finalized their divorce last week after close to ten years of marriage. Both Monica and Shannon never shared a reason for their break up but made it clear it wasn't due to infidelity. New reports now state that Monica will leave Shannon their Fayetteville, Georgia home and has six months to vacate with their children since she has been awarded primary custody of their three kids - Romeo, Rocko and Layla.

The "So Gone" singer - who also changed her surname back to Arnold - did get two luxury vehicles in the divorce one being a 2018 Maybach Mercedes and the other a 2016 Range Rover. Both parties will not be receiving child support, spousal support or alimony.

"Even though I’m on reality tv, I’m in front of people, there’s certain parts and elements of it that I’ve never discussed because when you get married, it is between the two of you and whatever happens within it, it’s us and God," Monica previously said of her separation. "And we fight the good fight because we have children watching us. So the reality is that, no matter what happens, he will always get my absolute respect, gratitude and also my assistance in being a part of whatever his life becomes.



