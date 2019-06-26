On T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, Monica has shared bits and pieces about her divorce from Shannon Brown. The mother of three married Brown back in 2010 and throughout the years they've battle rumors of infidelity on part of the former NBA star. They were able to weather the storms, but earlier this year it was announced that the famous couple decided to call it quits.

Monica shed a few tears on her VH1 reality show about the breakup of her marriage and how she's been struggling personally, but she seemed to be in better spirits during her visit with RuPaul for The RuPaul Show. The "Commitment" singer said that she's okay with sharing details about her life with reality television audiences, but that doesn't mean that she's going to expose her and her estranged husband's business for the masses.

"Even though I’m on reality tv, I’m in front of people, there’s certain parts and elements of it that I’ve never discussed because when you get married, it is between the two of you and whatever happens within it, it’s us and God," Monica said. "And we fight the good fight because we have children watching us. So the reality is that, no matter what happens, he will always get my absolute respect, gratitude and also my assistance in being a part of whatever his life becomes. He’s an athlete. Everything that he does, I’ll be there to support because that’s what I vowed to do, even when the other side of it does not work."

The singer also talked a bit about cheating men but admitted that infidelity didn't play a part in why she and Brown decided to divorce. "I’ve grown up a bit. And I have calmed myself enough to understand that kicking down doors and smacking chicks is not the way anymore. Luckily, for us, it wasn’t another person that was the issue but in the times that I’ve experienced that, I definitely act out very harshly. So that part of the growth has been good. Me being hurt repeatedly allowed me to say, ‘Okay, how do you deal with hurt?’"