Monica filed for divorce from Shannon Brown back in March after nearly ten years of marriage. Monica has remained private on the reason for her break up but did make it clear that "it wasn’t another person" that lead to their parting. "[...] He will always get my absolute respect, gratitude and also my assistance in being a part of whatever his life becomes," Monica previously stated.



Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

TMZ now reports that the "So Gone" singer is officially a single woman again since her divorce has been finalized by a Fayetteville, GA judge. According to the publication, the proceeding only took 10 minutes since Shannon did not appear in court. Monica's former maiden name was restored meaning she's now back to Monica Arnold.

The exes share a six-year-old daughter but court documents on the custody and child support have been sealed as well as spousal support.

"I cannot lie. My personal relationship is taking a major toll on me. I’m feeling it every day. I’ve been keeping everything to myself and I feel overwhelmed," Monica said in a past episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.

We think it's safe to say she's feeling better than ever before after today's court meeting.