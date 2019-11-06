Monica finalized her divorce with Shannon Brown a couple of weeks ago after the "So Gone" singer showed up to a Fayetteville, GA court without her ex-husband. The proceeding took 10 minutes and her former maiden name was restored, now going by Monica Arnold. After the break, Monica and Shannon divided their assets and the NBA player was given their Atlanta home while Monica got two luxury vehicles and full custody of their three children.



Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

In light of the divorce settlement and becoming a single woman, Monica has shared a tastefully nude image to Instagram that sees her baring it all with nothing to hide. "New Beginnings Required Shedding it All 🖤M.D.A." she captioned the post.

Monica has previously made it clear that her and Shannon's divorce had nothing to do with infidelity. "Even though I’m on reality tv, I’m in front of people, there’s certain parts and elements of it that I’ve never discussed because when you get married, it is between the two of you and whatever happens within it, it’s us and God," Monica previously said of their separation.

"And we fight the good fight because we have children watching us. So the reality is that, no matter what happens, he will always get my absolute respect, gratitude and also my assistance in being a part of whatever his life becomes."