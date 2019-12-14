On Thursday, 50 Cent took to his Instagram page to question why Oprah Winfrey would decide to produce a documentary about former music executive Drew Dixon. The forthcoming film is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and will highlight Dixon's accusations of sexual assault against famed hip hop mogul Russell Simmons.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

Dixon has repeatedly stated that Simmons not only harassed her but he raped her back in 1995, an accusation that the music icon vehemently denies. Fif shared that he believed Oprah was "targeting black men" with her latest venture and because of her After Neverland show with Michael Jackson's Leaving Neverland accusers.

Simmons has stepped forward to address his former friend himself with a lengthy caption that accompanied a photo of Simmons and Oprah together. "Dearest OPRAH,you have been a shining light to my family and my community. Contributing so much to my life that I couldn’t list a fraction of it in this blog," Simmons wrote. "Ihave given you the gift of meditation and the groundbreaking book'THE POWER OF NOW 'we bonded to say the least. This is why it’s so troubling that you choose me to single out in your recent documentry."

He states that's he's admitted that in previous years he'd acted as a "playboy" or a "womanizer" by "sleeping with and putting myself in more compromising situations than almost any man I know." He calls the number of women he's had sexual encounters with "embarrassing" and "that some could reinterpret or reimagine a different recollection of the same experiences."

Simmons claims that he took and "passed nine 3-hour lie detector tests (taken for my daughters), that these stories have been passed on by CNN, NBC, BUZZFEED, NY POST, NY MAG, AND OTHERS." He detailed why the accusations against him have little merit and said, "Shocking how many people have misused this important powerful revolution for relevance and money. Maybe you should name your documentary 'FLAVOR OF LOVE'!? In closing, I am guilty of exploiting, supporting, and making the soundtrack for a grossly unequal society, but i have never been violent or forced myself on anyone." Read his message to Oprah in full below.