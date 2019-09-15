Russell Simmons is back in the news today, and this time he's being banned from a yoga studio in NYC following all the allegations of rape and sexual misconduct in recent years. According to Page Six, Modo Yoga NYC contacted Simmons on Thursday and notified him he would no longer be allowed on site. The ban comes in response to complaints that were reported by students of the studio, where Simmons had been frequently visiting over the past few weeks.

Modo Yoga released a statement on the matter which read: “We do not pass judgment, gossip or comment on any of our students . . . However, when we receive complaints from students who are uncomfortable because of another student’s alleged conduct outside of Modo, we are put in a difficult position.”

Simmons has since reacted publicly to the ban. He reportedly told the paper, “The management invited me, and then said that my presence had ‘triggered some members.’ I’m deeply disappointed and hurt by it. Guilty by accusation, I don’t believe is a good way to go forward.”

Despite claims by several women, the Def Jam co-founder maintains his innocence through out all of this. We’ll continue to keep you posted moving forward.

[Via]